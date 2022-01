PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies request the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a Plainfield Township break-in.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the break-in took place at a fast food eatery in the area of Plainfield Avenue and Grape Avenue.

Those with information regarding the suspect’s identity are asked to send a direct message to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page or by calling detectives at 616-632-6125.

