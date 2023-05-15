Kent Co. deputies need help finding woman who walked away from adult care home

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies need help finding a woman who was reported missing after walking away from an adult care home.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 64-year-old Maxine Willis.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, Willis walked away from her adult care home on 68th Street SE in Gaines Township Monday morning.

Willis is 5’8” and was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find Willis and get her back to the care she needs.

If you know where Willis might be, call 911.

