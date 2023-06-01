Kent Co. deputies investigate ‘suspicious incident’ after man approaches, grabs teen

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it calls a “suspicious incident” after a teenager claims a man approached her and grabbed her arm.

Deputies say it happened just before noon Thursday near 14 Mile Ct. NE and Troyview Dr. NE.

A 15-year-old girl says she was walking home from a school bus drop-off when a stranger grabbed her arm.

She told deputies a van pulled alongside her on the road, and the man driving said something to her.

The teen did not hear what the man said, but she says he grabbed her arm.

The sheriff’s office says she pulled away and made it home unharmed.

The girl, who was the only person around to witness this incident, says it was a middle-aged white man around five-foot-11.

She says he was mostly bald with dark hair and wearing a white shirt in khaki shorts.

He was driving a while, utility-type van.

The sheriff’s office is working with Rockford Public Schools and the district’s Transportation Department, which said there is no bus video of a similar vehicle.

If you live in the area or have any information about a white utility van in the area Thursday, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

