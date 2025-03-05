GIDDY UP! Horses hit the road in Byron Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several horses got loose along in Byron Township Wednesday morning, deciding to take a walk on busy streets and a highway during rush hour.

The sheriff's office tells us around 15 horses got free from a local boarding facility on Wilson Avenue on March 5.

Samantha Hemmer Horses trot up Wilson Avenue on March 5, 2025.

The troop of horses took off north on Wilson Avenue before some of them got onto M-6, going as far east as US-131. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police helped wrangle the horses to safety.

As this police chase of a different color developed, Michigan State Police Troopers are finding the horses near Kalamazoo Ave and M6 and have lovingly (if not officially) named this one Durango.

MSP 6th District MSP Troopers have lovingly (if not officially) named this horse Durango after he got loose along M6

The horses came from Serenity Farm. The business told FOX 17 a young horse was feeling frisky this morning and smashed through a pasture fence. The other horses in that pasture decided to follow him for a morning trot.

All horses are now back home safely.

Traffic alert!

Troopers from the Grand Rapids post aren’t horsing around this morning but there are horses causing a traffic issue.



Several horses are loose on M-6 near the Kalamazoo ramp and are being caught all of the way to 131 near Hanna Lake. The horses belong on Wilson… pic.twitter.com/zE8BKySwGL — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 5, 2025

