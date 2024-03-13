Just Between Friends sale returns to West Michigan with over 50% off kids, maternity items

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Raising a child from birth to age 18 costs an average of $237,482, according to a new study by LendingTree.

According to the same study, the average annual cost of a child came in at $21,681 in 2021, which is up almost 20% from 2016.

The expenses that come with having children often makes it difficult for families to buy all the things they need, which is why two women started the Just Between Friends sale in West Michigan.

The sale happens twice each year and provides a one-stop shopping experience for kids and maternity consignment for families to buy and sell their gently loved items.

Organizers say the idea is to help shoppers save hundreds of dollars on new and gently-used clothes (preemie to teen), toys, shoes, books and games, baby equipment and gear, bathing and feeding essentials and maternity items. Items found at the sale are marked 50% to 90% off average retail prices.

Families also have the opportunity to sell their gently used items to get money back to either use at the sale or elsewhere.

Just Between Friends sale owners also partner with a nonprofit organization to benefit from each of the sales. The team's consignors donate items and goods to area organizations to help women, children and families.

The sale is happening from Wednesday, March 13 to Saturday, March 16 at the former Art Van on Alpine Avenue (4273 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321).

The full sale schedule is below.

There is a $3 entry fee on Wednesday, March 13.

For the first time, the Just Between Friends sale will also be hosting a meet-and-greet with influencer Trisha Hyde from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a teen thrifting event on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Just Between Friends has 151 locations across the United States, with the Grand Rapids location named "Franchise of the Year" in January.

For more information on the sale, click here.