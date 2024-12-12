Jody’s Restaurant announces closure after 44 years

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Jody’s Restaurant is shuttering its doors after more than 40 years.

The Rockford business announced its upcoming closure on social media Wednesday. They say the restaurant was “sold, and is closing.”

“While all of this is happening so fast for Don and starting his retirement, it is still so bittersweet,” the business writes. “Don has been serving our community for almost 44 years. A huge shout out to him and his family for being so committed to the business and the community.”

We’re told the restaurant’s last day is on Dec. 22 but the date is not final.

The business extends its gratitude to patrons and community members who supported them over the years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube