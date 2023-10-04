It's Count Day! Attendance to determine 90% of state funding for Michigan school districts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Count Day for public school districts across the state on Wednesday.

It's critical to districts as the tally of the number of students attending their schools translates to the amount of state funding they'll receive.

Grand Rapids Public Schools will have nearly 50 schools participating in Count Day for the district.

Across the state, nearly 900 public schools will take part.

Of course attendance is important and counts every single day, but Wednesday, Oct. 4 carries some extra weight.

It's because the students in school will translate to the percentage of funding the district gets from the state.

In order to ensure your child is counted, they must be in attendance and receive instruction in all classes on Wednesday.

If the student is not in attendance, they may be counted if:



The student has an excused absence and attends school within 30 calendar days following Count Day.

The student has an unexcused absence but attends school within 10 school days following Count Day.

The student is suspended and attends school within 45 calendar days following Count Day.

Fall Count Day is the most important for districts, as it represents 90% of state funding. Spring Count Day is set to land Feb. 14, 2024, and will account for 10% of state funding.

For more information on Count Day, click here.

