'It was so exciting!': Kent County man wins $313,197 in Fantasy 5 drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County man took home $313,197 after winning half the jackpot in a Fantasy 5 drawing.

The Michigan Lottery says the anonymous 40-year-old player matched the numbers drawn on Oct. 6.

Those numbers were 04-07-13-28-33.

We’re told the winning ticket was purchased at a Wyoming Kum & Go on Division Avenue.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and check my tickets the morning after the drawing on the Michigan Lottery app,” the winner says. “I scanned my ticket using the ticket scanner in the app and got a ‘Not a Winner’ message. I looked to see where the winning tickets were sold and saw one of them was sold at the store I buy my tickets from. … I looked at the ticket again and realized I had scanned one from a few days ago, not the ticket for the drawing the night before. I scanned the correct ticket and started shaking when the prize amount of $313,197 came up on the screen. It was so exciting!”

The man intends to pay his bills, support family members and pocket the rest.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube