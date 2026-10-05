'Is he in the water?': Video gives glimpse into pursuit of 4 stolen vehicles

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Days after deputies arrested two teens, we are getting a better look at how multiple police agencies handled the pursuit of multiple stolen vehicles last week.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office released video from dash and body cameras from the October 2 chase of several suspects from a neighborhood in Ada to the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

WATCH: 'Is he in the water?' Video reveals chaotic chase of stolen vehicles

'Is he in the river?' Video gives glimpse into pursuit of 4 stolen vehicles in Kent County

The video begins with the four vehicles driving past the first responding deputy, who turned around and gave chase as they sped out of the neighborhood. Another deputy waiting with a spike strip was able to pop the tires on three of the four vehicles as they left.

The recording went on to show two suspects jumping out of a stolen Cadillac Escalade near the Ada Cemetery, letting the SUV roll into the graveyard, damaging several headstones.

Deputies later found a second of the stolen vehicles abandoned on the should of I-196 near Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The final two vehicles crashed on US-131 in the S-curve. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Another suspect ran and jumped into the Grand River in an attempt to escape.

The search for that suspect involved several deputies and officers, including a K9 team that tried to track down his scent.

"Is he in the water?" the K9 handler could be heard asking during the video. "He might be over."

"Yeah, we got him in the water," said another officer.

A team from the Grand Rapids Fire Department helped pull the suspect from the river.

Grand Rapids Early morning crime spree, police chase ends with man in Grand River FOX 17 News

Both suspect are underage teenagers, who were detained at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center following their arrests.

No charges have been announced in the case.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies work to track down the remaining suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Kent County Sheriff's Department at (616) 632-6125, or Silent Observer online or at (616) 774-2345.

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