GRPD: Police chase ends with man in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH — Grand Rapids Police say a chase that began early Friday morning, ended with a man jumping into the Grand River downtown.

According to Grand Rapids Police Watch Command, Kent County deputies began pursuing several suspects in stolen vehicles, when one person fled and jumped into the river to escape.

Police said the man was thrown a rope and life jacket and was pulled out safely, before being taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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