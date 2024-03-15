Irish on Ionia: Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day Street Festival back for 11th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festival is back in Grand Rapids for its 11th year.

Irish on Ionia, presented by HopCat, has become a West Michigan tradition for many looking to celebrate the Irish heritage through drinks, food and music.

There will be Irish-inspired and local food trucks, Irish beer, green beer, craft beer, canned cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

Attendees can also see live performances on two stages including live music, dance, street performances and DJ's. Performers include Belfast Gin, Ironwood, Leprecons and Stone Clover, as well as DJ's SNBNY, Slim Tim, VanHekken, Jodi Dro, Colin Chaos and Konundrum.

For the first time ever, the purchase of all drinks will be cashless. Guests can pay by credit card, tap-to-pay or through a limited amount of RFID wristbands. The first 500 guests to get a wristband will get $5 towards their first drink and will allow attendees to pre-load their credit card information to purchase drinks.

The festival is continuing its zero-waste initiative and policy, using all biodegradable products. Organizers say nearly 100% of the waste produced at Irish on Ionia will be taken to nearby landfills.

The festival will cover three city blocks, extending from Fulton to Oakes on Ionia Avenue and across Weston from Ionia to Commerce.

Irish on Ionia is happening on Saturday, March 16th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online but are selling quickly. Buy tickets here.



$25 general admission (until Friday, March 15)

$30 (day-of tickets)

$65 VIP tickets which includes fast pass re-entry to the event and an exclusive 22-ounce stein

$15 after dark admission (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

The event is 21+ only.