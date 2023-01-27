Ionia K9 locates suspect after Lowell crash

LOWELL, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody after fleeing from police Friday morning.

The Lowell Police Department (LPD) says the 27-year-old took off after reportedly being involved in a crash near the intersection of Alden Nash and Segwun avenues.

Officers located the man near Main and Hudson streets and tried to make contact, at which point the suspect ran off, according to police.

We’re told a K9 unit with the Ionia Department of Public Safety (IDPS) was called in to assist with tracking efforts. IDPS says Titan, the K9, located the man inside a garage after the owner granted permission to search the building.

Police say the suspect was arrested and charged with two unspecified felonies. LPD says the man had six warrants out of other jurisdictions.

IDPS tells us the suspect thanked the K9’s handler for preventing Titan from biting him.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube