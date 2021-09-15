Watch
Inmate found unresponsive at Kent County Correctional Facility; deputies investigating

Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 11:32:45-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Deputies responded about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a medical emergency inside the correctional facility, according to a news release.

An inmate was found unresponsive during a scheduled cell check.

The officers who found the inmate called for assistance and started life-saving measures immediately, continuing until LIFE EMS arrived.

However, the inmate was pronounced deceased at 4:17 a.m. Their name is being withheld until family has been notified.

The investigation continues.

An autopsy will be completed by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office.

