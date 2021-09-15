Inmate found unresponsive at Kent County Correctional Facility; deputies investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death at the Kent County Correctional Facility.
Deputies responded about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a medical emergency inside the correctional facility, according to a news release.
An inmate was found unresponsive during a scheduled cell check.
The officers who found the inmate called for assistance and started life-saving measures immediately, continuing until LIFE EMS arrived.
However, the inmate was pronounced deceased at 4:17 a.m. Their name is being withheld until family has been notified.
The investigation continues.
An autopsy will be completed by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office.