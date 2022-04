ALTO, Mich. — Kent County deputies responded to a trench collapse west of Alto Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says two workers were digging the trench for drainage when the incident occurred.

We’re told another person arrived to check on them when they discovered that the trench had collapsed.

Injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

