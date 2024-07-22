1 dead in Plainfield Township crash involving 7 vehicles

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died after a Plainfield Township crash involving seven vehicles Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and Northland Drive, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We're told a car sideswiped numerous vehicles in the left turn lane leading onto Plainfield Avenue.

MSP says the first car in line was rear-ended, sending them into the path of a car heading south.

The driver behind the wheel of the sideswiping car died at the crash scene, troopers tell FOX 17.

Northland Drive is shut down between Grand River Drive and Plainfield Avenue. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

