'I was scared': New phone scams impersonating Kent County deputies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Phone scams are all too common. Now, it turns out the scammers are learning new tricks.

Sarah Sullivan explained that she had recently been the target of a scam call.

Sullivan adds she doesn't typically answer calls from unknown numbers. This unknown caller left a voicemail claiming to be a sheriff's deputy.

"This is Sgt. Sean Maloney, here with the Kent County Sheriff's Office," the voicemail said.

That message went on for another 30 seconds and convinced Sullivan to call this person back.

"I was scared. I thought it probably was a scam, and I was still worried that there was something wrong or that I needed to settle it or figure it out," Sullivan said.

She eventually called the person back to the local number they left.

"They picked up the phone and said they were Lieutenant somewhat or other, another name, and that there was two citations against me for not showing up in court," she added.

Sullivan explains the person on the other end of the line knew her name, address and even her birthday.

"I know a lot of that stuff's available online, but to have somebody read it to you on a live phone call is pretty unsettling and convincing," Sullivan said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office explains that Sullivan is not the first person to get this call. The local office adds that there were numerous complaints last month. In some cases, scammers claim that their potential victim missed jury duty, and now there is a warrant out for their arrest.

"I was like, 'Okay, I'll just drive to the local police station and see if there's something I need to do.' And at that point this... the scam person on the phone, you know, was starting to tell me to do otherwise," Sullivan said.

She explained that’s when the call took a turn.

"I hung out once I realized they were asking for money," she said.

Sullivan tells FOX 17 she wanted to share her story so no one falls victim to these scammers' convincing tactics.

"I think that if I had maybe looked up things not to do, it is to stay on the phone if you're uncertain about a phone call situation," she said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office explains they and no other law enforcement agency will request money over the phone.

If you receive a call, do not provide payment or personal information. If you’re in Kent County, call the dispatch center or your local police department to report the scam.

