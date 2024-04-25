'I thought it was normal': Survivor of child sex abuse speaks out as Kent County cracks down on rising cases

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One in four girls, and one in 20 boys experience child sexual abuse in the United States, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Law enforcement works to lower those stats everyday, but one of the biggest challenges is many victims either wait or never report what happened.

In 91% of cases, someone known and trusted by the child or child's family cause the abuse, according to the CDC.

One West Michigan woman was abused by her father and other men over a 12-year span. She didn't speak up about it until several decades later.

"My grooming started at three by my dad," said Rita O'Brien, a survivor of human trafficking and board member of the Kalamazoo Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition. "It went from grooming to pretty soon sexual abuse by the men in his group," she said.

How does one know was normal is if they don't know what it isn't?

"I didn’t know, like I thought it was normal," said O'Brien.

Childhood sexual abuse was Vicksburg-native Rita O'Brien's normal from ages three to 15. She says it eventually led to trafficking.

"He would take me to the parks and want me to play with little kids, and then he would go talk to the parents like he was recruiting," said O'Brien.

The abuse caused her to have anxiety, ADHD, an eating disorder and self-harming behaviors, not realizing until several decades later what had happened to her.

"It was kind of a tough time," said O'Brien.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says more awareness leads to an increase of reports, and that's what they've been seeing so far this year.

"They’re reporting it to law enforcement, which is important, and that's how we're able to kind of move through and start to resolve some of these cases," said Kent County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Kent County Sheriff's Office's Human Trafficking Task Force has identified 24 victims or potential victims. 54% of those cases have been identified as juveniles.

"Those cases have increased almost 20%, almost over the last several years," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

Not all of the cases being seen by their office are local. The sheriff says many cross jurisdictional lines, in part using technology.

"Often, that’s the first contact with a child is something electronically," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

That's where parents being vigilant is crucial.

"As I talk to parents, and what do we do about this, and how do we keep our kids safe? That technology piece is the part they often feel less confident about, but I can't emphasize enough the gravity of making sure that you're paying attention," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

The sheriff's office is at it 24/7, 365 days of the year.

Through their Human Trafficking Task Force, a federal task force and their Child Anti-Exploitation Program (CAP), they've been able to identify and prosecute cases, especially on the "dark web".

Sheriff LaJoye-Young says the "dark web" is a private communication structure that parallels the web we use everyday.

The way they catch the predators using it has been made possible through specialized technology and training.

"We put more resources towards it because of the increase but also because of the gravity of the impact of that crime. When somebody is victimized at a young age it has long lasting effects," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

The sheriff is encouraging people to speak up if they notice something unusual.

"It sounds like the easiest thing, and we talk about this and context with almost every crime that happens, but there are almost 700,000 people in Kent County, and they can all be a resource to report that a child isn’t acting right, doesn’t look right," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

While Rita O'Brien never got help until later in life, she is hoping others hear this message and seek it.

"Like a kid doesn’t know they can get help. You survive what you survive because you don’t know there’s a way out," said O'Brien.

She wants to make sure if this is happening to you or a child you know, you know how to define normal.

"I think that the reason I'm so passionate about it, is because I don't want anybody else to go through it," said O'Brien.

Rita has been an advocate for nearly a decade now, working with several area organizations combating human trafficking and child exploitation. She is currently working to take her test to become a fully licensed social worker to help other victims.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help is available 24/7 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline online or by calling 1-800-656-4673.