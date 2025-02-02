Hundreds rally in Grand Rapids against Trump administration policies

GRAND RAPIDS — What started as a rally at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids evolved into a march throughout downtown Grand Rapids. The "Stand Up & Fight Back event drew nearly a thousand community members as they rallied against the policies of the Donald Trump administration.

"We have to stand in solidarity with all of these different movements," said organizer Julian Cortez of the Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. "We already seen a lot of, you know, his executive orders, and we see the direction that he wants to kind of lead the country. And we are standing here to say we are not going to take it."

The GRAARPR was just one of over a dozen organizations behind the rally. Other organizations included Planned Parenthood, Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, GR Rapid Response to ICE, and many more.

"We are here standing in solidarity with Two Spirit LGBTQ plus community, our siblings. We are standing here in solidarity with Palestinians. We're standing for the rights of like Black Lives and, yeah, we're standing here for workers rights," Cortez said.

Many were rallying for personal reasons.

"I'm actually protesting for my parents. My parents are immigrants, but it's okay. They're out here making the world better for me, getting me out here and actually making money for my parents right now," said Marianna Silva. "It actually makes my heart bigger. It makes my heart melt. I'm like, there's a lot of people out here in the world that do have immigrant parents, and they're out here supporting just how all of us are. And that's what's always going to be. We stand with the Mexicans, and we're always going to stand as Mexicans."

"I'm here to represent my mom and my dad. I want to be their voice, since they really can't use their voice as much as they would like to. I'm here to kind of advocate for them and advocate for our community," Yasmin Montoya said. "It's a blessing. I love that our community can get together and represent one another."

Some, like Sherlyn A, were able to share the experience with those not present.

"Parents are from Mexico. My parents came in legally to the country, and they work hard every day," said A. "It’s really heartwarming, really endearing. I was just on FaceTime with my dad showing him all the people that came out here to support. I think he looked like he wanted to cry. Look like he wanted to tear up."

Organizers said that this was the first big rally since the inauguration of the new administration and they said it won't be the last.

