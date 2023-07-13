Howies Hockey Tape expanding to Gaines Charter Township

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Howies Hockey Tape is expanding to Gaines Charter Township. The company will build a new facility at 6658 East Paris Drive in Caledonia. The company also plans to add 45 jobs and $6 million in capital investment.

Howies Hockey Tape is a sporting goods brand that produces products for hockey accessories. The sporting goods brand also offers products and apparel for rock climbing, downhill skiing, football, baseball, tennis, golf, and more.

“Growing up in Eastown, Grand Rapids has always been a special place to me. I’m blessed to have been raised here and I’m proud to make Michigan my home,” said Howies Hockey Tape owner Max Sieplinga. “As we look towards the future of Howies, our dream is to build a sporting goods brand that is widely recognized internationally. A brand that Michigan, specifically West Michigan, is proud to call their own. Founders did it in beer, Steelcase in furniture, and we hope to accomplish it in hockey and the sports medicine world.”

Once the new facility is built, the company will move out of its warehousing and distribution facility, which is located at 3445 36th Street Southeast in Kentwood.

The Right Place, Inc. is assisting Howies Hockey with the expansion, in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). With the approval of a $270,000 Michigan Business Development grant, MDEC is supporting the expansion through the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Gaines Township was chosen for the expansion over other competing sites in the western United States, the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Canada.

“We’re thrilled that we were able to keep Howies Hockey Tape within our region,” said Olivia Lanctot, Business Development Manager at The Right Place and project lead. “This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company and we’re happy to have played a part in their growth. We can’t wait to see what new top-quality and expertise they’ll bring to the table.”

“Gaines Charter Township is excited to welcome Howies Hockey Tape to our community of local businesses that choose to grow here in Michigan,” said Gaines Charter Township Community Development Director Dan Wells. “Howies has become an internationally recognized brand due to its high-quality products that are put to the test every day at rinks across the world by men and women players whether they’re dangling the defense or going top shelf! We are proud to have this hometown company build with us and are looking forward to partnering with them as they continue to grow.”

