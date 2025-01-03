Howard City man killed when vehicle hits tree on 131

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Howard City man died when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree alongside U.S. 131 Friday morning.

At 4:27 a.m. Friday, the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post responded to a report of a serious crash on southbound U.S. 131 south of Post Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers discovered a 35-year-old man from Howard City who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the man had been driving on southbound 131 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the median.

Troopers said it appeared that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

