ROCKFORD, Mich. — A house fire broke out in Rockford early this morning, engulfing a garage.

Officials say the fire started around 4 a.m. this morning in the garage, then spread to the house. There were some people in the house when the fire started, but all residents got out safely.

Crews say the fire is just about out, and they're working on cleaning up the damage.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.