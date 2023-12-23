Hospice of Michigan: Support groups, services can comfort those grieving this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are supposed to bring cheer to people across the world, but this time of year can present challenges for some.

Whether it's loss, the pressures of gift-giving, lack of time and money or even family gatherings, many of these things can be top stressors.

For those weathering a time of grief and loss, this time of year can feel especially heavy with the absence of their lost loved one.

Hospice of Michigan's Counseling Service says grief support groups and services that can offer reprieve and comfort for those mourning the loss of a family member and friend are extremely important.

FOX 17 Weekend Morning News sat down with Karen Monts, a practice manager for Counseling Services at Hospice of Michigan to talk about the several programs and services offered to help benefit the bereaved during the holidays.

Click here to learn more information about what Hospice of Michigan offers.

