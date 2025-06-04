Holland native scoops his way to seminary dreams with pet waste removal biz

ZEELAND, Mich. — Despite the high cost of seminary school, Holland native Justin Wolters is not letting that deter him from his aspiration of becoming a pastor. In the meantime, he's found an unusual way to finance his dreams. He's started a pet waste removal company called the "Poo Busters."

Wolters, who graduated with a degree in theology in May, has always had a special relationship with God.

"My dad has been the youth pastor for my whole life, so I've always seen him in churches working with youth, and that's always been a dream of mine," said Wolters at Huizenga Park in Zeeland, Tuesday. "First and foremost, my dream is to glorify God with everything that I am."

His plan is to attend seminary in the next few years to become a full-time pastor. However, the steep tuition fees have posed a challenge.

"Seminary is a little bit expensive," Wolters acknowledged. "I want to spend the next couple of years working full time to really pay that off. But also, I really felt a call to my family. My wife and I want to have kids within the next couple of years."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Justin Wolters

Wolters and his wife stumbled upon a creative solution while watching YouTube.

"I saw there was a video of a guy who made a million dollars just scooping pet waste," said Wolters. "I thought, hey, I have a rake. I have a dust bin. Might as well try this."

That inspired Wolters to establish his own business, aptly named the "Poo Busters."

"If I can be that person to come in for $15 a week and clean all that you don't want to, I mean, that is such a lifesaver," Wolters explained.

He currently services 10 clients each week and estimates he's filled at least 100 trash bags with dog waste so far.

"I want to say things that are gonna be positive, and I want to just create a work ethic of positivity and really just hard work," said Wolters. "If I can come in and not be a complainer and do it to the best of my ability, I think that that is one of the best ways that I can share God's love."

As Wolters continues to pursue his pastoral calling, he's proving that dedication and creativity can turn humble beginnings into stepping stones toward fulfilling one's dreams, one pile at a time.

