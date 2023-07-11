Holland High School custodian arrested on human trafficking charges

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A high school janitor from Walker was arrested Monday on human trafficking charges.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 47-year-old Jeremy Jonathan Byl assisted in a commercial sex operation by claiming to be a woman online and arranging meetups with female victims.

Monday’s arrest is the result of a seven-month-long investigation, deputies say.

We’re told Byl worked as a custodian at Holland High School under the employment of Grand Rapids Building Services.

KCSO tells us there is no evidence to suggest any individuals at the school were targeted or involved.

Byl was subsequently charged with transporting for prostitution, using a computer to commit a crime, and aiding and abetting, authorities say. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the first two charges.

Additional charges in the case are pending.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

