High-speed go-kart racing returns to greater Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The greater Grand Rapids area once again has its very own high-speed indoor go-kart racing track.

The Grand Rapids Grand Prix officially reopened its doors in Byron Center, directly above Craig’s Cruisers, with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The business has been revamped and rebranded, including a new logo and new ownership team.

Other changes include new racing formats, membership options and new corporate opportunities.

FOX 17

“When you’re out on the track with somebody else, that’s where you really get to see the competitive nature come out,” Grand Rapids Grand Prix owner John Denton said. “We’re able to support that and provide those kinds of experiences in a safe and controlled environment.”

The track is available for everyone ages 15 and up.

It’s open from 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

