High PFAS levels found at Vergennes Township industrial complex

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The state of Michigan has identified a new PFAS area of interest in a Kent County industrial complex.

We’re told a business owner sampled the water on O E Bieri Industrial Drive while in the process of obtaining a permit. Test samples were sent to the Kent County Health Department, who detected high amounts of PFAS at 34 parts per trillion (ppt).

A follow-up sample also showed high levels of PFAS, state officials say. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) sampled commercial properties situated along the street and found one of them may have high levels of PFNA at 13 ppt.

The state says more samples will be taken. It’s not known if nearby waterbodies were impacted but officials say they believe groundwater flows toward the Flat River to the east.

