Hey, birdbrain! New study suggests birdwatching may boost attention, perception

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Birdwatchers may be immune from being called a birdbrain.

In a new study, researchers compared the brains of expert birders to beginners in the hobby, finding the former's brains were more dense in certain areas related to attention and perception.

The findings from the study were published this past February in JNeurosci, The Journal of Neuroscience.

In Kent County, there are multiple opportunities to participate in bird watching, a past time that has recently boomed in popularity.

On Thursdays, the Grand Rapids Audubon Club hosts weekly walks through Millennium Park in Walker where songbirds, wading birds such as sandhill cranes and soaring hawks and eagles abound.

While the club's meetings, field trips and special events are free to attend, according to the Grand Rapids Audubon Club's website, membership is available to those who wish to support its mission to improve the natural environment and advance nature education in West Michigan.

For more on upcoming events hosted by the Grand Rapids Audubon Club, click here.

