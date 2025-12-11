This newly restored prairie in Kent County is "one of the largest and most biodiverse" in the state

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Prairies are a rarity in Michigan, an ecosystem lost mostly to time. While, hundreds of years ago, these large, open grasslands dominated the Mitten State, now only fingerprints remain.

The restored prairie at Saul Lake Bog Nature Preserve is a part of this fringe population.

"This has been a labor of love over many, many, many years," said Justin Heslinga, the conservation director at the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, a nonprofit.

"The prairie really does have a rich history in the community," he said. "People just love that project."

For the past two-plus decades, the former patch of farmland in Grattan Township has been seeded with native grasses and flowers, burned to the ground over and over as part of a natural, healthy process and seeded again and again.

A volunteer with the conservancy had the idea to plant a prairie at the preserve in the first place and, on Black Friday last month, even more volunteers helped bring the restoration across the finish line, sowing seeds on its final two acres.

"We're able to connect people to nature and to each other," said Kim Karn, executive director at the conservancy. "I think people are really looking for connections. So, it's a great way to get involved, to make a difference."

Open year-round as a testament to the beauty of the seasons, the 34-acre prairie is home to more than 150 native plant species, which make the habitat "one of the largest and most biodiverse" in the southern half of the state, not to mention the Saul Lake Bog nearby, which is also teeming with plant and animal life.

"A really special place if you're looking for for a nice hike," Heslinga said. "A little bit out of the way. You can enjoy some quiet time in nature."

If you'd like to help protect and restore West Michigan's natural resources, the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, hosts volunteer events on every second Saturday of the month. Click here to learn more.

