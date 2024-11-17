Heritage on display at Native American Dance Exhibition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November is National Native American Heritage Month - and a cultural celebration unfolded at the Grand Rapids Public Library's main branch downtown on Saturday.

The Ho-Chunk Tribe from Wisconsin performed several dances to a packed room, including The Horse Dance, The Eagle Dance, Butterfly Dance, Jingle Dance, as well as men's and women's traditional dancing.

The hope was attendees would walk away inspired.

"The way the Native American Indians are, we're connected to everything we see around us. The plants, the animals, the birds, the environment," said Reg Pettibone, dancer.

The group has been traveling doing these performances for 30 years.