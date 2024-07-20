Here's what going on in West Michigan this weekend (July 20 & 21)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From a medieval mash-up to a festival on the water, there's no shortage of things to do this weekend in West Michigan.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

A trip to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is always a great time, but this weekend will be extra special because it's "Baby Animals Weekend" on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21. Bring those cameras and immerse yourself in the delightful world of baby critters that will melt your heart. There's even a chance to pet and interact with some of them including spider monkeys, hippos, penguins, kangaroos, fennec foxes and more. The special weekend is included in your regular admission price, and there's a schedule of the animal talks and feedings on their website.

National Baby Food Festival

The Gerber Company was founded nearly 100 years ago in Fremont, and it became one of the biggest baby food companies in the nation. Every year the community loves to celebrate that history with the National Baby Food Festival. It started earlier this week and wraps up Sunday, July 21. Come hungry! No, you won't be eating baby food, there are food trucks on-site along with a kids' expo, carnival, kids bike parade, petting zoo, baby crawl and grand parade. Attendees can also eat baby food as well, by entering the baby food eating contests. There's a disc golf tournament, a cornhole tournament and a car show. Check out the full schedule of events here.

Breathe Deep on the Blue Bridge

Head to the 2nd annual Breathe Deep on the Blue Bridge starting at 10 am on Saturday, July 20. This family-friendly event is a fundraiser for the American Lung Association. There will be a free one hour yoga class at 10:30 a.m. You're asked to bring a mat and water. There will also be vendors, raffle prizes and refreshments. While it's all free, there is a $15 suggested donation for the yoga class. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids. Click here for more information.

Muskegon Bike Time

Muskegon Bike Time roared into town this week, and continues through Sunday, July 21. Join fellow riders for lakeshore rides, lots of live music, food vendors, the West Michigan Arm Wrestling Championships, a cornhole tournament and even a dart challenge. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For all the details and a full schedule, click here.