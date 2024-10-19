Here's how you can see Comet A3 in the sky tonight (October 19)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend (October 19-20), because there's a comet shooting by and it should be a good one!

To learn more about how you can see Comet C/2023 A3, Fox 17 sat down with David DeBruyn, Curator Emeritus at the Grand Rapids Public Museum's Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium.

To help the public get a better look at the out-of-this-world event, the Grand Rapid Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association is hosting a special viewing event.

It's happening Saturday night, from 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. At Cascade Township Park.

There, the group will have telescopes set up for views of both the comet and planet Saturn, which is now at its best in our evening sky.

Their plan is to meet at the east end of the park near the tennis courts and restrooms building. The entrance to Cascade Township Park is east off Thornapple River Dr., just north of the I-96 overpass.

