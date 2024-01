CALEDONIA, Mich. — One of Caledonia’s snowplows is out of commission after the heavy snow caused part of it to break.

Village officials say its largest plow and salt truck experienced “a mechanical failure” Tuesday. Repairs are currently underway.

We’re told crews are using other equipment in the meantime.

Drivers are reminded to be careful around intersections where there are tall ridges of heavy snow.

