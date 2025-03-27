Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Spencer Township

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead in the wake of a head-on crash in Spencer Township Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the crash a little after 3 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Lake Avenue and 19 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV. KCSO believes one of them crossed the centerline and hit the other car.

One of the drivers passed away at the crash scene, deputies say. The other received minor injuries. No one else was inside either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

