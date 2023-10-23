Head-on crash kills 1, injures 3 in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead following a crash in Wyoming Monday morning.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says the crash happened on Chicago Drive west of Blandford Avenue at around 7:20 a.m.

We’re told two vehicles, heading east and west, crashed head-on.

Police say the driver in the eastbound vehicle, a 43-year-old Wyoming man, was killed. The three people in the other vehicle were hospitalized for undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with police by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube