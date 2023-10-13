Watch Now
'Having a hard time believing it's real': Kent Co. man wins $300K

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 13, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man “locked his truck doors and drove straight home” after winning $300,000 when he scratched off a Fire & Ice Cashword ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Family Fare Quick Stop on Lake Michigan Drive.

“I typically play the $2 Cashword game but decided to try the Fire & Ice Cashword game instead,” said the 47-year-old player. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my truck. When I revealed the sixth red word, I checked the ticket over at least 10 times before taking it back into the store and scanning it. When the ‘file a claim’ message came up on the Lottery machine, I walked back to my truck, locked the doors, and drove straight home to put the ticket in a safe spot."

The man says he plans to use his winnings to pay off his home and invest the rest.

“I’ve always dreamed about what I would do if I won a large Lottery prize, so it feels like a dream that it happened! I’m still having a hard time believing it’s real.”

Since its launch in August, players have won more than $6 million playing the $5 Fire & Ice Cashword game, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two more $300,000 prizes remain, along with nine $10,000 prizes and 58 $2,000 prizes.

