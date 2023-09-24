GR man suffers multiple gunshot wounds overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is suffering multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side.

Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Eastern Avenue SE and Franklin Street SE, near the BP gas station.

Police told our FOX 17 reporter on scene, the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, it was an active scene and the area was taped off. The area was cleared just after 8 a.m.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 17 will provide more details as they become available.