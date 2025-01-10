Greenville Public Schools part of PowerSchool data breach

GREENVILLE, Mich. — School database provider, PowerSchool is scrambling to recover and protect data after a hacker breached their system in mid-December.

The first district reported to be impacted in West Michigan: Greenville Public Schools.

Superintendent, Wayne Roedel, sent a note home to parents listing off what data had been accessed:

• Student names and GPS ID numbers

• Student addresses

• Student birth dates

• Student grade level

• Student entry and exit dates

• Student doctor name

• Student gender

• Home phone numbers

• Medical Alert Information (this alerts staff of emergency medical situations like asthma, nut allergy, allergy to bee stings, etc.)

Roedel assured parents that social security numbers— along with grades, GPAs, financial information, special education status, schedules, and email addresses— were not accessed during the breach.

According to the school, those responsible accessed staff and student information from around the globe by “exploiting the user account of a PowerSchool technical support employee” and downloaded millions of records between December 19 and 24, 2024.

“We are extremely disappointed in this security lapse and are in constant communication with PowerSchool to understand how this could have happened and what they are doing to prevent future incidents.”

Roedel went on to say the data management company believes the information will not be shared or made public and believe it has been deleted without further replication or dissemination.

PowerSchool is employing CrowdStrike—a cybersecurity firm—to investigate the breach and could provide information from their findings as early as next week. They are also updating credentials for all employees and restricting access to support system tools.

Greenville Public Schools says they are working with other impacted districts and state-and nation-wide tech organizations to respond to the breach on their end as well.

“We know that incidents like these are rare but can be upsetting, and we share your concern. Please know that we are doing everything we can to prevent these types of incidents in the future.”

Greenville is the 2nd school in Michigan reporting to have been impacted, after a district in the UP was identified earlier in the week.

