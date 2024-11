Grandville Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting.

Police say they got the call to Ivanrest Ave. SW around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer by webor at (616) 774-2345 or Grandville Police Department Tip line at (616) 538-6110.