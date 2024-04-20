Grandville business celebrates National Record Store Day

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Saturday marks Record Store Day — bringing together fans, artists and thousands of independent record stores around the world.

People lined up inside The Corner Record Shop on 28th Street in Grandville hoping to find just what they’re looking for.

National Record Store Day started back in 2007 to celebrate the culture of record stores and the roles they play in communities everywhere.

Many records are pressed specifically for Record Store Day, with a list of releases for each country that are distributed only to shops participating in the event.

“It’s mostly about the stuff that’s coming out today [Saturday]. We usually do something fun, like have chili dogs and chips and soda. Years past, we’ve had bands play in here and things like that, but yeah, it’s mostly just about the tunes,” The Corner Record Shop owner Luke Gessner said.

