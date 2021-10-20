Grand Valley State University announces new full-ride scholarship program

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University will implement a new program that provides full-ride scholarships to underserved first-generation students.

The school says the T4 Scholarship program is made possible by a $2 million contribution from an anonymous donor, adding it will benefit GVSU first-gen students who show they are passionate about education “and have limited means.”

“The generous gift provides an amazing opportunity, and it’s just the beginning,” says President Philomena V. Mantella. “We can now invest in more students who have enormous potential but might otherwise be overlooked when applying to colleges. We are able to consider students holistically and do early work that helps them discover their strengths and what challenges them.”

We’re told the first round of recipients have been selected out of the 130 high school students who took part in this summer’s Midwest Learner Design Summit.

Starting in the fall semester of 2022, ten of the most eligible students from REP4 will receive scholarship money through this program, according to GVSU.

