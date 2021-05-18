Grand reopening of Wyoming park to be held June 5

WYOMING, Mich. — A grand reopening of Jackson Park is scheduled to be held Saturday, June 5, according to the City of Wyoming.

We’re told the park was closed for construction over the past year.

“We are excited to reopen Jackson Park for our residents”, says Mayor Jack Poll. “The redevelopment has been highly anticipated by area residents and we are happy to have the park complete.”

The City says the public is invited to attend the celebration from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1331 33rd St SW.

The project cost $1.4 million, city officials say. Funding was received by the City’s Capital Projects Revolving Fund, according to the City.

We’re told the park now includes a new splash pad, parking lot, playground, security lighting and shelter.

