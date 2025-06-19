Grand Rapids trans advocate concerned over Supreme Court ruling, suicide prevention line changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Advocates in West Michigan are raising concerns following Wednesday's Supreme Court decision and alterations to the federal 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Line. Erin Brefka, a local trans advocate, expressed disappointment with both decisions but was not surprised by the outcome.

"I was optimistic, but I knew that this was probably going to be a disappointing decision, and unfortunately, from my perspective, it very much has been a disappointment," said Brefka. "Having this happen during Pride month currently feels like kind of a cruel irony."

The Supreme Court's decision in U.S. v. Skrmetti is anticipated to have significant impacts on the transgender community. Brefka, a transgender adult, highlighted the possible ripple effects that could stem from this decision.

"I could absolutely, see families of transgender youth moving to states where they will be able to get their care. God knows. You know, some trans youth may literally leave their homes for something like this," Brefka explained.

Brefka said it's also possible for those in the trans community to start self-administering hormone treatment therapy.

"Hormone DIY is a thing, but it is, most people would say, it's probably not your first and best option, but unfortunately, when the law prevents you from doing it safely, where else are you going to go?" said Brefka.

The Grand Rapids Trans Foundation and Grand Rapids Pride Center sent this statement.

We are incredibly disappointed by the Supreme Court's ruling today in US v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee's prohibition on gender-affirming medical care for minors. This decision ignores the double-standards and discrimination in Tennessee’s ban, strengthens governmental overreach into personal medical decisions, and creates legal precedent that may complicate efforts to overturn similar legislation in 27 other states.



This is a frustrating, cruel, and dangerous precedent. Trans, Nonbinary, and Gender-Expansive youth will suffer because of this decision.



This decision will not impact Trans Michiganders’ access to gender-affirming healthcare in our state, nor will it change gender identity protections under Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA). Our hearts go out to the states that have current bans on their books.



GR Trans Foundation and GR Pride Center vow to continue fighting and advocating for the self-determination of Trans, Nonbinary, and Gender-Expansive youth (and their families). We all deserve the freedom to shape our own futures. Grand Rapids Trans Foundation & Grand Rapids Pride Center

Additionally, the federal government announced Wednesday that it would to cease the dedicated line for LGBTQ+ individuals within the 988 lifeline on July 17. Brefka said it's a vital loss of support for those in the LGBTQ+ community facing mental health challenges.

"That is a highly affected demographic, the LGBTQ community, in terms of mental health issues and needing to talk to someone when they're struggling and to literally pull the rug out from underneath that for really no good reason," Brefka explained. "That is devastating, and it seems almost cruel, because there's really no excuse for it, and this is going to hurt people. There are people who are going to not get the help they need."

Brefka said it's more important than ever to push forward.

"If there's any trans kids who end up watching this, I will say to them, depending on the state you're living in, it does not mean you have lost your care. It just means that the potential is there. So make sure you and everyone you know, pushes your state legislators to protect gender affirming care, because it is important," Brefka said. "We're not going anywhere."

