Grand Rapids STEM nonprofit to expand with help from Google grant

GRAND RAPIDS — One Grand Rapids-based nonprofit is on a mission to provide every Michigan student with access to a high-quality STEM education regardless of their zip code. Dr. Keli Christopher founded STEM Greenhouse a decade ago, and now Google's philanthropic arm has taken notice. They've awarded the nonprofit with a $200,000 grant.

It's good news for Innovation Central High School sophomore Kenneth Jobe. He's been a part of the program for the past two years.

"I always liked science. It was always cool to me," said Jobe at Innovation Central High School Friday. "Growing up in places like Grand Rapids, you don't see a lot of people doing things that you would wish to do."

It was the same situation for Christopher, a Grand Rapids native, 10 years ago.

"I didn't have a particular interest in STEM careers or engineering, primarily because I didn't see people of color in those fields," said Christopher at Innovation Central High School Friday.

It's why the agricultural engineer founded STEM Greenhouse.

"Our programming starts in third grade, and we serve almost 1,000 students in West Michigan, and we do want to grow. And so that's why this opportunity from Google was particularly helpful, because we're trying to develop a pipeline," Christopher said. "It's about math and science education, but it's also about generating that talent pipeline for, you know, jobs that are needed for the 21st century."

Students from elementary to high school can choose from the nonprofit's five different programs. The activities depend on the age groups of the participants. Elementary and middle school students might work on hands-on projects while high school students get the opportunity to tour colleges.

Innovation Central High School freshman Aliyana Solorio has been a part of STEM Greenhouse since she was in the fifth grade.

"I ended up getting into an advanced class in eighth grade last year due to STEM helping me in my math and stuff," said Solorio.

It's given her more options in fields she never would have considered before.

"I've been, like, thinking of, like, careers later on in my future with STEM," Solorio said.

With the help from Google's grant, Christopher hopes to reach other Michigan students like she has with Solorio.

“I'm really happy because that will allow us to build capacity, and as a nonprofit organization, especially a grassroots nonprofit organization like ours, we need to be able to put the systems in place so that we can scale and grow our organization," said Christopher.

STEM Greenhouse also won the SONY Create Action Grant in 2021. The corporation awarded them with $100,000 in cash and equipment, which also allowed the nonprofit to expand and continue its mission.

