Grand Rapids Police: Woman dead after shooting on city's Southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is dead after being shot on Grand Rapid's southwest side early Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says they responded to the area of Freeman Ave SW and Hall St SW just after 1 a.m.

Police say an adult female was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. She died as a result of those a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or through the Silent Observer website.