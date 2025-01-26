Grand Rapids nonprofit supplies teachers with free classroom materials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state of Michigan requires school districts to supply all items students might need, but for many teachers, it's not enough. The extra expense of buying school supplies adds up. According to the National Retail Federation, the average cost for school supplies has increased about 25% from 2020 to 2024, but Grand Rapids nonprofit Storehouse of Community Resources is providing a solution.

Storehouse of Community Resources serves other nonprofits and schools across the state.

"We do that by sourcing new products and receiving donations in large quantities, like a semi-truck full of something. We house it in our warehouse in a retail space for nonprofits and schools to shop there, to then stretch their operational budgets," said member and volunteer director, Michaela Krull. "So, they pay between four and 20% of administrative costs on select goods that they need to support what they're doing."

Krull was a teacher for over two decades before she permanently joined the organization. It's given her an inside perspective on what it takes to be an educator.

"Some teachers, even with a raise, their pay has gone down because of those health insurance costs. So, the need is very great right now," Krull said.

It's why the nonprofit also hosts the Teacher Resource Store for qualifying educators twice a year.

"Our Teacher Resource Store is a free store for teachers that teach at underserved or under-resourced schools, that serve at least 70% of low income students," said Krull. "They fill a cart full of things that they need to support their classrooms. And it's really wonderful. I was a recipient, so I know how awesome it is."

The organization is currently working with 59 different schools, which meant over 120 teachers visited the store this Saturday, including first year Grand Rapids University Prep Academy teacher, Alexis Alleman.

"I was in high school, I knew I wanted to teach, and just, that always was something I felt called to do," Alleman said. "So, I'm just so grateful to be part of it."

She said it does come with it's own set of challenges.

"Starting my first year, I need to gather resources and materials for the classroom, so the price of expenses I have to consider do go up more than if I was already a few years into teaching," said Alleman. "It's not like we have just a set of 25 students. We have a lot coming through using the materials."

She said she's thankful for the opportunity to shop at the Teacher Resource Store.

"Seeing friendly faces shopping also just reminds us that we're in this together. We're not alone. Like, trying to pay for things and just take care of what we need to create that environment, space in our classroom. So, I'm just very blessed," Alleman said.

It's a sentiment shared by first year math teacher Sidney Swart. who teaches at Lee Middle School in Godfrey.

"It's Christmas for teachers," Swart exclaimed. "I just want to buy pencils for my students, or buying, like, treats or prizes, just something like that is really hard. So, then being offered a resource like this for free, it's like that one extra thing that you don't necessarily have to worry about."

She said it's helped her become a better teacher for her sixth-grade students.

"They've definitely helped me as a first year teacher, and I know as a first year teacher or a 50, 40 year teacher, it's amazing.," said Swart.

The Storehouse of Community Resources is always looking for more donations and volunteers so that they can continue to support those in the community who need it most. Click here to learn more information.

