Grand Rapids nonprofit donates thousands to 2 Southern California churches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the fires in California still raging on, help is coming from all over the country, including in Grand Rapids. One nonprofit has already jumped into action, helping parishioners in two different Southern California churches.

As the lead pastor at Vintage Church Malibu, Chris Bennett has seen firsthand how the fires have devastated the community.

"If you didn't lose a home, you know somebody that did," said Bennett Wednesday. "In our church alone, we had 12 individuals or families that lost their homes completely, around 22 or so that have been displaced."

Community members are scrambling as they navigate the situation.

"It's just people that are living life and community trying to figure out the next step forward," Bennett said. "Right now, one of the best things you can do is getting money in the hands of people."

FOX 17 Chris Bennett

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit, International Aid, heard their prayers and sent help from more than 2,000 miles away.

"We have a reserve of funds that we are glad to commit," said J.C. Huizenga, chairman of the nonprofit's board, Wednesday.

Created in 1980, International Aid focuses on what they call "grassroots churches," which are faith-based organizations that are the boots on the ground when disasters like the fire strike. In the past, they've helped with disasters like 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. More recently, they sent aid to a church network in Ukraine.

National News Fast-growing wildfire north of LA triggers evacuations for 50,000 people AP via Scripps News

With Huizenga's son living in the Los Angeles area, he knew International Aid could help.

"It's almost surreal to realize that neighborhoods have been just completely wiped out. People's lives and their their family histories have been devastated," Huizenga said.

International Aid has donated $100,000 to the Vintage Church in Malibu as well as $100,000 to the Vintage Church in Pasadena.

FOX 17 J.C. Huizenga

"I can't tell you what it did for the soul, care of people, when we were able to put money in their hands and say, 'Hey, this is to help with whatever these immediate needs are.'" The love and care," said Bennett.

It's the beginning of an unlikely relationship in a time when much is still uncertain.

"This is a long-term commitment, and it will be a while before those those areas get back on their feet again," Huizenga said.

"This could be a four- to five-year rebuilding process. So, what I keep telling people is just don't forget. Don't forget us. Don't forget the people that are here," said Bennett.

If you'd like to support International Aid's mission, visit their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube