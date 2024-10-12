Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Grand Rapids: Man stabbed in both arms won't tell police who stabbed him

Grand Rapids Police Department GRPD file
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police Department GRPD file
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after he was stabbed in both his arms, police say.

It happened at around 1:30 in the morning, officers were called to MLK Jr. Street near Sheldon Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

The 30 year old victim told police he was in a car with other people when an argument broke out and he was stabbed. Police took him to the hospital, where he's expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the victim won't tell them who attacked him, so they are conducting an investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.