Grand Rapids: Man stabbed in both arms won't tell police who stabbed him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after he was stabbed in both his arms, police say.
It happened at around 1:30 in the morning, officers were called to MLK Jr. Street near Sheldon Avenue for reports of a stabbing.
The 30 year old victim told police he was in a car with other people when an argument broke out and he was stabbed. Police took him to the hospital, where he's expected to make a full recovery.
Police say the victim won't tell them who attacked him, so they are conducting an investigation.
