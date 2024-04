GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in the back early Sunday morning.

Grand Rapids dispatch tells FOX 17 it happened around 1 a.m., near Ionia Avenue SW and Hall Street SW.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

His condition is unknown at this time.

