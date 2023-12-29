Grand Rapids man dies after being hit by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A 53-year-old Grand Rapids man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Wyoming on Thursday. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Clyde Park Avenue at about 7:55 p.m.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the man was standing in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Clyde Park Avenue.

The driver remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

At this time, police do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Wyoming Police Accident Investigation and Forensic Science Units. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345, or online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube