Grand Rapids man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says detectives were conducting surveillance around 1 a.m. Saturday due to an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the county.

The sheriff’s office says a suspect was developed by detectives and found him on S. Division in Kentwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives witnessed 40-year-old Michael Eaton cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. When deputies approached, Eaton tried to run away.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were able to take him into custody a few moments later.

Eaton is charged with larceny from a motor vehicle. He was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information that could help deputies is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.